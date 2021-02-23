Donald's Middle Son Says Texas Is Freezing Because Of Joe Biden

Articles

Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Eric Trump asserted on Monday that President Joe Biden is literally "causing Texas to freeze" with policies implemented during his first month in office. During an interview on Fox News, Eric Trump spoke about his father's future plans for the Republican Party. "There's 75-80 million people who would follow my father to the end of the Earth," Trump bragged. "There's no question he will play a pivotal role in politics for a very long time to come. I really do believe he is the modern Republican Party." The former president's son predicted that Republicans who supported impeachment are "going to get primaried." Trump also previewed his father's upcoming speech at CPAC. "I think every single day, Biden makes people miss Donald Trump more," he opined. "When you see some of these policies that are literally destroying jobs, that are destroying industries, that are causing Texas to freeze, that are cutting off our power to our energy grids and all these other nonsensical policies." "Right now, the enthusiasm, it's better than it's ever been," Trump said.

