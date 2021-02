Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 15:26 Hits: 2

Dominion is seeking damages of $1.3 billion. According to the complaint, Lindell knowingly spread disinformation that Dominion's voting systems rigged the 2020 presidential election.

(Image credit: The Washington Post/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/22/970117188/dominion-voting-systems-files-defamation-lawsuit-against-mypillow-ceo-mike-linde