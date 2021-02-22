Oath Keeper Leader Claims She Was Given VIP Pass At Trump's Rally Before Riot

Articles

Monday, 22 February 2021

The Secret Service have denied her claims, and honestly it is the sort of thing one would say when you want to get out of jail as she awaits trial. But interesting nonetheless. How claiming that you were just there to provide support for legislators speaking at Trump's rally to later march to the Capitol doesn't exactly refute the conspiracy charge though, does it. Source: CNN A leader in an alleged Oath Keepers conspiracy in the US Capitol insurrection claims she was given a VIP pass to the pro-Trump rally on January 6, had met with Secret Service agents and was providing security for legislators and others, including in their march to the Capitol, according to a new court filing. Attorneys for Ohio Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins detail how the efforts among paramilitants who are now accused of conspiracy on January 6 were closer to the apparatus around then-President Donald Trump and his rally than was previously known. By sharing the new details in the filing Saturday, the defense attorney for Watkins, a former Army ranger who served in Afghanistan, argues for her release from jail on bond and other restrictions as she awaits trial.

