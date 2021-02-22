The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Merrick Garland Says He Will Prosecute Capitol Insurrectionists

Merrick Garland is finally getting his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Monday. Not for the original position for which he was nominated by President Barack Obama—the Supreme Court—back in 2016, but for attorney general under President Joe Biden. The chair and ranking member of the committee, Democrat Dick Durbin and Republican Chuck Grassley, each brought up that contemptible episode when Republicans under Mitch McConnell refused, for eight months, to consider his nomination. "I want to welcome you back to the Senate Judiciary Committee," Durbin said. "I know this return trip has been a long time in planning and you're here, finally." [clmediameta nid=165905]

