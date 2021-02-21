Twitter Mocks Ted Cruz's Shameless Pandering

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021

In a perverse sort of way, you have to admire the utter gall and shamelessness of someone of the ilk of Ted Cruz. Though he abandoned the people of Texas he purportedly represents to slink off to Cancun, Mexico to frolic in the sun on a beach, he hastily beat a retreat back when he was found out, just in time for a photo op of him handing out water to beleaguered Texas residents. Source: Yahoo News Sen. Ted Cruz is being mocked for posting pictures of himself loading water bottles into a vehicle as he seeks to repair the political damage from jetting off to Cancun for a family vacation during the winter storms that devastated Texas. Cruz posted the pictures Saturday night showing him loading packs of water into a car in an empty parking lot under the hashtag #TexasStrong. #TexasStrong pic.twitter.com/gK4DHtsvLU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021

