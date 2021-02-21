The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Twitter Mocks Ted Cruz's Shameless Pandering

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

In a perverse sort of way, you have to admire the utter gall and shamelessness of someone of the ilk of Ted Cruz. Though he abandoned the people of Texas he purportedly represents to slink off to Cancun, Mexico to frolic in the sun on a beach, he hastily beat a retreat back when he was found out, just in time for a photo op of him handing out water to beleaguered Texas residents. Source: Yahoo News Sen. Ted Cruz is being mocked for posting pictures of himself loading water bottles into a vehicle as he seeks to repair the political damage from jetting off to Cancun for a family vacation during the winter storms that devastated Texas. Cruz posted the pictures Saturday night showing him loading packs of water into a car in an empty parking lot under the hashtag #TexasStrong. #TexasStrong pic.twitter.com/gK4DHtsvLU — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) February 21, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/twitter-mocks-ted-cruzs-shameless

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version