'Please, Just Answer It': ABC's Jon Karl Calls Out Steve Scalise's Election Lies

Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Sunday declined to admit that President Joe Biden had not stolen the election from former President Donald Trump. And he also refused to say that Trump had any responsibility for the insurrection of Jan. 6. In an interview with Scalise on Sunday, ABC host Jonathan Karl noted that the Republican leader had recently met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. "Did you ask him to take responsibility [for the insurrection]?" Karl wondered. "Did he take responsibility?" Scalise, however, dodged the question. "It was a conversation more about how he is doing now and what he's planning on doing and what his family is doing," the Republican lawmaker said. "But wait a minute," Karl pressed. "He hasn't taken responsibility. You heard Kevin McCarthy say it. I mean, do you agree with what Kevin McCarthy said there. That the president must take responsibility? That the facts demand that he take responsibility for what happened on Jan. 6?" "Surely, there's a lot of blame to go around," Scalise ducked. "But at the end of the day, the people that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, it was a disgrace and they need to be held accountable." "That's obvious," Karl interrupted. "I'm asking about Donald Trump's role in this." The ABC host against pressed Scalise about whether he would acknowledge Trump's role in the attack.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/please-just-answer-it-jon-karl-battles