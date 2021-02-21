The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rush Limbaugh Deserves No Honors Or Memorials

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

It was highly inappropriate and outrageous when Trump gave Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year. Of course, one could easily describe Trump's regime as highly inappropriate and outrageous. But now that Limbaugh died last week, the RWNJs are coming out of the woodwork, rushing to find ways to give honors to him that are just as inappropriate and outrageous. It was the height of ridiculousness when Wisconsin Republican Speaker Robin Vos pulled a sent a letter to Democratic Governor Tony Evers asking him to order the flags at half mast in honor of Limbaugh: That honor is usually only for people from the state and were either lawmakers or police officers and soldiers that died in performing their service to the state or nation. Not for "entertainers," as Rush described himself. Furthermore, Rush was never in the armed forces. He was a repeated draft dodger. And he had no ties to the state.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/rush-limbaugh-deserves-no-honors-or

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version