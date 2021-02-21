Police Officials Grapple With Truth About Insurrectionists In Their Ranks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021

American policymakers face a real conundrum when it comes to tackling the spread of right-wing extremism and its attendant terroristic violence, a problem that became self-evident amid the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and its aftermath: How can law enforcement effectively curtail the illegal activities of right-wing extremists when so many officers are themselves participants in these movements? The answer—which is that it cannot—suggests that effectively confronting far-right extremism must begin with police reform, and particularly the task of weeding extremists out of our police forces. The public cannot expect agencies tasked with enforcing the laws that prohibit extremist violence to do so seriously when those same extremists permeate their ranks.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/police-officials-grapple-truth-about