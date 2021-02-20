Reince Priebus Exploring Run For WI Gov. Or U.S. Senate - From His D.C. Home

Articles

According to Politico, Preibus “has been calling key GOP officials and operatives in Wisconsin” and “signaling he’s seriously exploring a bid” for governor in 2022. His “biggest selling point presumably would be the support of former President Donald Trump.” The two have patched it up since Preibus was fired as Trump’s chief of staff and Preibus helped campaign for Dear Leader during the 2020 campaign. One big sticking point could be the fact that Preibus doesn’t live in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Preibus moved “permanently” to Washington, D.C. while working in the White House (he was fired in 2017) and he works in the Washington, D.C. office of a Milwaukee-based law firm.

