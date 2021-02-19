The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden’s Immigration Reform Faces Steep Challenges

Democrats in Congress introduced a bill Thursday based on the Biden administration’s immigration priorities that would provide a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants. Meanwhile, officials will begin processing Central American asylum-seekers who were turned back and forced to remain in Mexico under a controversial Trump-era policy that has been revoked. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.

 
