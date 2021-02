Articles

The United States says it is ready to talk to Iran about the possibility of reviving a 2015 agreement intended to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the deal nearly three years ago. VOA’s Penny Dixon has more.

Producer: Rod James

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/us-ready-engage-iran-jcpoa-4582761