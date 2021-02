Articles

The West Virginia Democratic senator said Tanden's past statements attacking lawmakers "will have a toxic and detrimental impact" on her ties with Congress if she were to lead the budget office.

(Image credit: Anna Moneymaker/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

