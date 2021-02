Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 16:41 Hits: 1

GOP senators wrote a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday demanding an investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) handling of nursing home deaths during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. “That so many people...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/539400-gop-senators-demand-investigation-into-cuomos-handling-of-nursing-home-deaths