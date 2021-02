Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 21:34 Hits: 5

The political fallout from Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) ill-timed flight to Mexico this week is poised to last much longer than his 24-hour trip south of the border.Strategists say that by venturing to Cancun while his constituents back home faced...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/539636-cancun-fallout-threatens-to-deal-lasting-damage-to-cruz