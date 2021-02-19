Wealthy DeSantis Supporters Get Their Own Special Vaccine Boutique

Articles

CNN's Erin Burnett looked at the other failed state last night: Florida, where 2024 presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis makes sure his top supporters get priority vaccine access. "Tonight a county commissioner in southwest Florida admitting that she chose two of the richest and predominantly white zip codes in her county to receive vaccine doses," Burnett said. "She said she was doing exactly what Republican Governor Ron DeSantis wanted after he brought a vaccine drive to the county. She also admitted she asked workers to put her on the list to be vaccinated. One source calling this a, quote, 'V.I.P.' list. Nikki Freed, Florida's agriculture commissioner, top Democrat in the state. Commissioner, this is pretty incredible. This commissioner, Vanessa Baugh, she is admitting all this, saying it chose two affluent zip codes to receive these vaccines, then ostensibly wanted to get on the line herself. She's admitting all this." "Yeah, it's pretty outrageous, Erin. This is a public health crisis," Freed said. She said there was "no excuse" for playing politics with vaccines, and called it "corruption at its worst."

