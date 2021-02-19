Extremist Groups Target Top Biden Nominees With Misleading Ads

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021

The extremists haven't learned a thing from Trump's failures. Instead, they are doubling down with a blitz of some misleading ads to try to torpedo two top Biden nominees. Via Politco: The ad buy, first reported by POLITICO, will air across cable news networks in Washington, D.C. and digital platforms starting Thursday. The campaign is being led by the advocacy groups Judicial Crisis Network, Heritage Action for America, and Americans for Public Trust. And it’s being modeled after the effort the groups spearheaded to galvanize support for Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court justice nominees in the weeks leading up to their respective confirmation hearings. This time, however, the trio is going negative, hoping to torpedo the confirmations of Vanita Gupta, Biden’s nominee for associate attorney general, and Xavier Becerra, the Democratic attorney general of California and nominee for secretary of Health and Human Services. You can get more details here.

