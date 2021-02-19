The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Friday News Dump: Remember When Texas Had A Real Governor? And Other News

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Twitter reeducates Donnie Jr. about the last competent Texas governor after he blames "Democrat" governors for Ted Cruz's problems. (Huh?) Ann Richards. https://t.co/uufz0vgc8k pic.twitter.com/O6RPyG7GgR — ????????????WindWalker (@windwalker1020) February 19, 2021 That moment when Ann Richards became the governor of Texas pic.twitter.com/ZajvtTpSUX — Mike Davis (@misanthropemike) February 19, 2021

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/friday-news-dump-remember-when-texas-had

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version