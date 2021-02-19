Officeholders Have One Job. 'Trolling Libs' Isn't It

Articles

Chris Hayes points out why Ted Cruz's behavior this week is perfectly predictable. That Hayes uses Ben Shapiro to make his point makes it art. Ben Shapiro made the perfect conservative excuse for Ted Cruz this week, after all: BEN SHAPIRO: I get that it is bad optics for Ted Cruz to accompany his family on vacation right now. But this is one of the stupidest parts of our politics. Do they expect Ted to go there with a blow torch and start defrosting all of the pipelines? Hayes noted correctly on his show Thursday that "There are a million things a Senator can do in the middle of a disaster. If they don't know what to do, just go door to door and check on people in a mask." But not Ted Cruz, "who sees himself as basically Rush Limbaugh with a Senate office." Republicans see their job these days as "trolling the libs," not providing constituent services. In a natural disaster (remember Katrina?) EVERYONE notices that you have no capacity for governing. Chris Hayes noted that Donald Trump's mishandling of COVID is another example.

