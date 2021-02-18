While Texans Freeze, Ted Cruz Heads To Cancún

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 12:30 Hits: 2

So while millions of Texans are without heat or power, Texas Senator Ted Cruz thought it was an opportune time to take the family to Cancún, Mexico where the temperature will be around 80F and sunny, of course. UPDATE: Ted Cruz now seems to be headed back to Texas, after the onslaught of negative news coverage of his trip. That'd be Gate E1, Terminal E for his welcome home. Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade listThat’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021 Source: KSAT Photos circulating on Twitter late Wednesday purport to show Texas Senator Ted Cruz on a flight to Cancun, Mexico, during the state‘s historic disaster.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/while-texans-freeze-ted-cruz-heads-canc