Throwback Thursday: Trump Cuts Heating Aid For Poor To Address COVID

Category: World Politics Hits: 2Since "Americans sitting in the cold and dark" is in the news this week, let's recall that the previous so-called president didn't need an arctic blast to leave Americans in the cold. Only a year ago next week, Trump's proposal for addressing the new Coronavirus crisis? Cut home heating assistance to senior citizens and poor people. Natural Resources Defense Council reported at the time: Recently, a document the Trump administration reportedly sent to members of Congress suggests that the administration is considering transferring $37 million from LIHEAP to emergency funding to respond to the coronavirus threat. The LIHEAP funds are needed to ensure that low-income families have support for home heating cost. The program provides heating and cooling assistance to over 6 million low-income families each year, (about 20 percent of the eligible households), helping poor families cover the cost of high utility bills. These emergency funds play a crucial role in supporting the health and safety of households nationwide by keeping their utilities running and reducing their exposure to weather and pollutants that weaken health.
