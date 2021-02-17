Polls Show GOP Has Learned Zero From January 6 Riot Aftermath

Articles

Wednesday, 17 February 2021

You might have assumed that January 6 and its aftermath had led much of America to recognize how toxic and dangerous Donald Trump is. But according to three new polls, Republicans still don't get it. This one, from The Economist and YouGov, was conducted February 6 through February 9: Who has been the best president in US history? ... The change in GOP rankings since 2018, when the last survey was conducted, is striking. In 2018, Republicans ranked Reagan first (36%), followed by Trump (10%). Now, the positions are reversed, with the percentage of Republicans who name Trump as the best President ever having tripled to 36%, twice the number who still choose Ronald Reagan (18%). This one, from Quinnipiac, was conducted February 11 through February 14 -- during Trump's second impeachment trial. ... three-quarters of Republicans say, 75 - 21 percent, that they would like to see Trump play a prominent role in the Republican Party, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of 1,056 adults released today. Overall, Americans say 60 - 34 percent that they do not want Trump to play a prominent role in the Republican Party....

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/polls-show-gop-has-learned-zero-january-6