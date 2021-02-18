De Santis Threatens To Pull COVID Vaccines From Critics’ Communities

Articles

Under fire for siphoning COVID-19 vaccines to a wealthy community tied to big donors, Gov. Ron De Santis totally proved he shows no favoritism by threatening to cut off vaccines to the entire county. From the South Florida Sun-Sentinel: DeSantis is facing questions over his decision to provide seniors living in two of Manatee County’s wealthiest ZIP codes with special access to the vaccine. The pop-up vaccination site is serving residents of Lakewood Ranch, a planned community in Southwest Florida with family ties to Liz and Dick Uihlein. The New York Times dubbed the pair “the most powerful conservative couple you’ve never heard of.” The couple’s list of political contributions includes $900,000 Dick Uihlein gave to DeSantis’ political committee in 2018 and 2019 De Santis was criticized by both Republican and Democratic local officials. Republican Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia said, “You're taking the Whitest demographic, the richest demographic in Manatee County and putting them ahead of everyone else." She called the optics “very bad.”

