Trump Spews Election Lies While Eulogizing Rush Limbaugh

Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021

Former President Donald Trump made his first media appearance on Wednesday to eulogize conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh. He was special," Trump said, recalling that he had given Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. "Rush is irreplaceable. He had an audience that was massive." "He was a fantastic man, a fantastic talent and people, whether they loved him or not, they respected him," he added. The former president went on to repeat lies about the 2020 presidential election. "I was disappointed by voter tabulation, I think it's disgraceful," Trump said. "We were like a Third World country on election night with the closing down of the centers and all of the things that happened." "And he was furious at it," he revealed. "And many people are furious. You don't know how angry this country is. And people were furious."

