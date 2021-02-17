Yes, Ron Johnson, There Really Was An Armed Insurrection

Articles

Last Saturday, QAnon's dumb senator, Ron Johnson, painted himself as a traitor by voting to acquit Trump of inciting the MAGA Sedition Riot of January 6, despite overwhelming evidence. Two days later, RoJo further beclowned himself when he did the Wisconsin squawk radio circuit and tried to cast doubt on whether there really was an armed insurrection on January 6: U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson toured the state's airwaves on Monday making the claim, despite video footage and photos of the attack showing participants erecting gallows, deploying pepper spray strong enough to repel bears, carrying zip ties, hurling a fire extinguisher, using baseball bats to smash windows, and throwing flags like spears at police officers. "This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me," the Oshkosh Republican said in an interview on WISN-AM with conservative talk radio show host Jay Weber, after condemning the events at the U.S. Capitol that day. "I mean 'armed,' when you hear 'armed,' don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask. How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired? I’m only aware of one and I’ll defend that law enforcement officer for taking that shot. It was a tragedy, OK? But I think there was only one." New flash for RoJo, armed is the use of any weapon, whether it's a gun, mace or even a flagpole, for crying out loud.

