Greg Abbott Lies About Green Energy To Deflect On Freeze Fail - UPDATE: AOC Responds

The state of Texas is suffering massive power shortages, blackouts in freezing cold, and instead of working to solve the problem, Republican Governor Greg Abbott took precious time to appear on Hannity and pretend it was Joe Biden's climate change policies that are at fault for the Texas freeze. By all accounts over 4 million people have lost their power in freezing cold due to electric grid infrastructure problems, and not being part of the national grid. In an effort to cover-up his ineptitude, Abbott tried to shift the focus onto conservative's boogie man, the Green New Deal. Abbot said, “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America." In reality, the freeze Texans are feeling right now shows how deadly Texas politics and policies are to the Texas population. Abbott told Hannity that there are few different ways Texas gets their energy, but only blamed wind turbines for their problems which again is a BIG FAT lie. "Our wind and our solar got shut down, and they were collectively more than 10 percent of our power grid, and that thrust Texas into a situation where it was lacking power on a statewide basis," Abbott said. The Texas governor made believe that he didn't really know what ERCOT is when he said, "It was lacking power at a state-wise basis, power that was spread out by that ERCOT organization that you were talking about." Most of Texas's power comes from fossil fuels.

