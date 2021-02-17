Donald Trashes McConnell In Bratty, Lie-Filled 'Statement'

Articles

The guy who used to host some fake "reality" TV show about business issued a long, whining rant about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. This dude is pissed, but I'm not sure if McConnell cares, or honestly, if any of us should care. But hey, I don't make the news, I just write about it. Oh man, long Trump statement going after Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/houXKQzymT — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 16, 2021 I've got nothing against a GOP circular firing squad, so this whole thing is fine by me. But since I'm doing this, let me really do this. First of all, there is no way in hell Melania's husband wrote this. "McConnell's dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse." Forget about all the correct spelling and big words. Does anyone truly believe he knows how to use a comma properly? Then Barron's dad rattles off all kinds of typically narcissistic bullsh*t about how he "single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, more than eight in the 2020 cycle alone." Sure, Jan. He even claimed credit for McConnell's victory, saying McConnell was polling in the negatives in Kentucky until he swept in to endorse him.

