Texas Mayor Resigns After He's Attacked Over His Outrageous Facebook Post

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 14:35 Hits: 8

It might be starting to dawn on Republicans that speaking in Fox News-ese might actually piss vulnerable voters off! Imagine lecturing people without power or heat during an extended bout of extreme winter weather. 'You're just lazy! Get up off your ass!' Well, that didn't work for the mayor of Colorado City, Texas this week. Via KTXS.com: Tuesday morning, Boyd voiced his frustrations about residents who he said called him to complain about power and water outages. "If you don’t have electricity, you step up and come up with a game plan to keep your family warm and safe," Boyd said. "Get off your ass and take care of your own family!" Tuesday afternoon, Boyd posted another message. "I would never want to hurt the elderly or anyone that is in true need of help to be left to fend for themselves," said Boyd. "I was only making the statement that those folks that are too lazy to get up and fend for themselves but are capable should not be dealt a handout. I apologize for the wording and some of the phrases that were used!" Boyd said he had already turned in his resignation and did not file a ballot application to run in May. Here was his first post: Message from your Mayor:How very Christian. pic.twitter.com/sJG8VuTHnZ

