Why Some Republicans Voted To Convict Trump And Others Didn’t

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why some Republican senators voted to convict former President Donald Trump — and why most didn’t. And they check in on the efforts in California to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.
