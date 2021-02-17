The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Why Some Republicans Voted To Convict Trump And Others Didn’t

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why some Republican senators voted to convict former President Donald Trump — and why most didn’t. And they check in on the efforts in California to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-some-republicans-voted-to-convict-trump-and-others-didnt/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version