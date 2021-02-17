Why Some Republicans Voted To Convict Trump And Others Didn’t

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 02:08 Hits: 11

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses why some Republican senators voted to convict former President Donald Trump — and why most didn’t. And they check in on the efforts in California to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-some-republicans-voted-to-convict-trump-and-others-didnt/