Tuesday, 16 February 2021

"The very fact that we're constantly trying to build that more perfect union is an acknowledgement of our imperfection," Antony Blinken told NPR. "It's in the striving that you really make progress."

(Image credit: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/16/968404096/secretary-of-state-blinken-no-doubt-u-s-diplomacy-tarnished-by-recent-events