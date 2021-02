Articles

Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse (R), who voted to convict former President Trump earlier this month in the Senate impeachment trial, warned that the Republican Party is in an internal battle between "conservatism and short-term-ism."  Sasse noted...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538988-sasse-gop-in-a-battle-between-conservatism-and-short-term-ism