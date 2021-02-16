PA GOP Official On Censuring Pat Toomey: 'We Did Not Send Him There To ‘Do The Right Thing’ Or Whatever'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

As the Washington County GOP chairman said, “As far as we’re concerned, his political career is over in this state, even if he were to try to run again. His legacy is tarnished beyond repair." In a way, you have to admire such forthright honesty from Ball where the political party comes before everything else, even the country. They voted to censure Pat Toomey for following his conscience, for doing the right thing. Several counties voted to censure Senator Pat Toomey over his vote against Trump and the state GOP will vote on Saturday. Source: KDKA, Pittsburgh U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is feeling the backlash from fellow Republicans for his vote on Saturday to convict former President Donald Trump on the impeachment charge. On Monday evening, Westmoreland County Republicans are expected to consider a resolution of censure of Toomey. Not all Republicans agree this is the best action to take. Toomey has almost always voted for Trump’s policies and nominees and was criticized by Democrats for doing that. Now he’s feeling the heat from fellow Republicans who say he no longer represents them.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/pa-gop-official-censuring-pat-toomey-we