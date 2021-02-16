The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Daily Show Plays 'Jeopardy' With Tucker Carlson

Don't forget kids, in "Jeopardy!" the answer is always in the form of a question. What is Hate Speech? What is a White Supremacist? What precisely is privilege? What exactly is a nationalist? What is a fascist? What exactly is this disinformation? Is that sexism? Who exactly is the fear mongrel? Who's the racist here? The Jeopardy question is always TUCKER. Thanks to the Daily Show interns and staff for bringing receipts.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/daily-show-plays-jeopardy-tucker-carlson

