US Senate Acquits Trump of Inciting Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

The US Senate on Saturday acquitted former President Donald Trump of the impeachment charge that he incited the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. By a vote of 57-43, senators voted to hold Trump responsible for his supporters’ attempts to overturn the counting of electoral college results for Democrat Joe Biden, though they were 10 votes short of the 67 needed for a conviction. Seven Republicans voted with Democrats for Trump’s conviction. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.

