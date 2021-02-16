The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

President-Of-All-States Biden Approves Texas Disaster Assistance

Texas is being battered by a winter storm, causing rolling electrical blackouts while unplowed streets have people trapped at home without heat or water. At least 2.5 million people don’t have power in the state, several times the number that lost power during Hurricane Harvey, with record winter demand in the cold weather and turbines and other equipment freezing. In response, President Biden has approved an emergency declaration, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency “to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures,” with 75% federal funding. Oh. So this is what it’s like to have a president who considers himself responsible for the whole country, not just the states that voted for him.

