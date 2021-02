Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 00:07 Hits: 0

The executive committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana voted on Saturday to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) over his vote to convict former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. “The Executive Committee of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538786-louisiana-gop-votes-to-censure-cassidy-over-impeachment-vote