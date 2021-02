Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 12:08 Hits: 1

Mitch McConnell said that former President Donald Trump is not immune from criminal and civil litigation. NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Michael McConnell, a constitutional scholar, how that could work.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/15/968044983/president-potential-legal-trumps-legal-battles-following-his-second-impeachment