No, David Frum, It Won't Do

Under the headline "It'll Do," David Frum grades Donald Trump's second impeachment on a curve: The 57–43 margin wasn’t enough to convict under the Constitution. It wasn’t enough to formally disqualify Trump from ever again seeking office in the United States. But practically? It will do as a solemn and eternal public repudiation of Trump’s betrayal of his oath of office. You say that you are disappointed? That a mere rebuke was not enough? That justice was not done? It wasn’t. But now see the world from the other side, through the eyes of those who defend Trump or even want him to run again. Their hope was to dismiss this impeachment as partisan, as founded on fake evidence, as hypocritical and anti-constitutional—to present this verdict as an act of oppression by one half the country against the other. That hope was banished today. No, that hope wasn't banished today, because Trump's supporters don't care how many Republicans voted to convict -- they just wanted to win, and they got their wish. Twice. pic.twitter.com/cVXGew8tIu

