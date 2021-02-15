The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

No, David Frum, It Won't Do

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Under the headline "It'll Do," David Frum grades Donald Trump's second impeachment on a curve: The 57–43 margin wasn’t enough to convict under the Constitution. It wasn’t enough to formally disqualify Trump from ever again seeking office in the United States. But practically? It will do as a solemn and eternal public repudiation of Trump’s betrayal of his oath of office. You say that you are disappointed? That a mere rebuke was not enough? That justice was not done? It wasn’t. But now see the world from the other side, through the eyes of those who defend Trump or even want him to run again. Their hope was to dismiss this impeachment as partisan, as founded on fake evidence, as hypocritical and anti-constitutional—to present this verdict as an act of oppression by one half the country against the other. That hope was banished today. No, that hope wasn't banished today, because Trump's supporters don't care how many Republicans voted to convict -- they just wanted to win, and they got their wish. Twice. pic.twitter.com/cVXGew8tIu

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/no-david-frum-it-wont-do

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version