Marjorie Taylor Greene Marks Parkland Anniversary By Calling For More Guns In Schools

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Sunday marked the third anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School by calling for more guns in classrooms. Greene, who has mocked victims of the shooting, made the remarks on Twitter after President Joe Biden released a statement proposing tougher gun laws. "In seconds, the lives of dozens of families, and the life of an American community, were changed forever," Biden's statement said. “We owe it to all those we've lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now." Greene responded by saying more guns should be allowed in schools. "[email protected] had 30,000 armed guards at his inauguration, he clearly believes in good guys with guns," she tweeted. "The best way to prevent school shootings is to repeal all gun free school zones and protect our kids like he protects himself."

