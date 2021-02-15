Where's The Press Coverage Of Biden's Record-Breaking Poll Numbers?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 16:55 Hits: 5

President Joseph R. Biden has vast support among the American public. Want unity? Poll numbers show that for a nation under siege by a pandemic, the newly elected president is getting that done. Pres. Biden received 7 million more votes than the seditious former president. The Democratic Party took back red states Arizona and Georgia and was able to take control of the Senate while keeping a smaller majority in the House. But if you listen to some reporters in the Fox News/QAnon echo chamber, their definition of "unity" is for Democrats to kowtow to the Republican Party. Which rewrites the definition of "bipartisanship" as "whatever Republicans want." Since Obama was elected, the only party required to be "bipartisan" is the Democratic Party. In the recent Quinnipiac poll, Americans approve of Pres. Biden’s actions 61 – 29%. "Nearly 7 in 10 Americans support the Biden administration's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus relief bill in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as 68 percent say they support it and 24 percent oppose it. Democrats support it 97 - 3 percent, independents support it 68 - 25 percent and Republicans are opposed 47 - 37 percent, with 16 percent not offering an opinion. Nearly 8 in 10 Americans are in favor of $1,400 stimulus payments to Americans with 78 percent supporting and 18 percent opposing. A majority also say 61 - 36 percent that they support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/president-biden-s-policy-are-unifying