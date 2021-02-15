America Needs A 9/11-Style Commission For 1/6, Lindsay Graham Says

Articles

Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News Sunday that he wants to have a 9/11 style commission to investigate everything surrounding the infamous 1/6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Seven Republicans joined with Democrats to vote to convict Trump, which made the vote 57-43, (Still a significant number ) which was short of the 66% mark needed to impeach. Sen. Graham and many other Senate Republicans embarrassed America and themselves for refusing to uphold their oath of office and instead pledged allegiance to a megalomaniac. During Graham's entire interview, he lied, reversed himself, obfuscated and was otherwise awful. Digby writes, "Lindsey Graham and a number of the others seem no different than the most ardent Red Hats at a Trump rally. He’s their Dear Leader." His appearance shows how far he's fallen except for this part. While Graham hemmed and hawed about Trump's guilt and complained about the process used, host Chris Wallace played video of Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler describing Rep. McCarthy's angry call with Trump while the insurrection was taking place. Asked the incriminating video ended, Sen. Graham claimed that what Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera Beutler put into the record at the Senate trial was only "hearsay" about Rep. McCarthy's infamous call Trump begging to do stop the rioters and in which Trump refused.

