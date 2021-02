Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 10:00 Hits: 3

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski will face voters in 2022 but her state's new primary and voting system likely means she'll be in less danger of losing her primary.

(Image credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/trump-impeachment-trial-live-updates/2021/02/15/967878039/7-gop-senators-voted-to-convict-trump-only-1-faces-voters-next-year