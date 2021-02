Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 22:20 Hits: 8

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former Michigan GOP state executive director Jeff Timmer about the future of the Republican Party after yesterday's historic, bipartisan impeachment vote.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/02/14/967917829/former-michigan-gop-leader-future-of-party-will-be-as-or-more-trumpy