Stacey Plaskett Lays Blame Squarely At Feet Of GOP, McCarthy, And Pence

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021 20:59 Hits: 2

Allow me to vent my spleen. I am sick and tired of armchair impeachment managers and pseudo Constitutional scholars kicking and disrespecting these brilliant and tireless advocates for democracy and victims of Donald Trump's crimes. The House Impeachment Managers did an absolutely STELLAR job bringing about a speedy impeachment charge against the Orange Menace, and putting together an irrefutable, compelling, dramatic, and — yes — mind-changing case against him for inciting insurrection against the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Their decision to not call witnesses in person, or on video call, despite having voted in favor of the right to do so, was a legitimate let down to most Democrats and liberals who wanted to make it as difficult as possible for the spineless GOP to acquit Trump. (I'm giving ALL of us credit for understanding the ultimate outcome would not have changed.) Live witness testimony could have given us even more ammunition, fodder for campaign ads, evidence read into the record, a heavier albatross to hang around the necks of Republicans running in 2022 and 2024, including anyone with the surname "Trump." I get the disappointment, frustration, despair, I really do. What I do NOT get is the need to blame the DEMOCRATS for this. Especially in the immediate aftermath. Bring your ear close to my mouth so that I can whisper very slowly these small words. "You. Don't. Know. All. The. Facts."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/02/stacey-plaskett-lays-blame-squarely-feet