Marjorie Taylor Greene's Ominous Threat Against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler

Published on Sunday, 14 February 2021

Republicans wouldn't take away Marjorie Taylor Greene's committee assignments (they left that up to the Democrats), so now she's still free to threaten any of her supposed colleagues who want to cross their leader, Donald Trump. Source: Raw Story Never one to stay on the sidelines, controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) issued a veiled threat on Twitter aimed at Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA) for coming forward and offering to testify that Donald Trump was well aware the Capitol was under assault when he spoke with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Jan. 6th. Herrera Beutler posted a statement late Friday night offering up information and calling on other "patriots" to come forward and testify against the former president. The gift that keeps on giving to the Democrats.First voting to impeach innocent President Trump, then yapping to the press and throwing @GOPLeader under the bus, and now a tool as a witness for the Democrats running the circus trial.The Trump loyal 75 million are watching. https://t.co/XjC6pbdtyK — Marjorie Taylor Greene ???????? (@mtgreenee) February 13, 2021

