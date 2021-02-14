Republicans, Democrats Face Different Challenges in Post-Trump Era 

Articles

Following the acquittal Saturday of former president Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, Trump’s future in politics remains uncertain. Fifty-seven senators voted to convict him, including seven from his own Republican Party — falling short, however, of the 67 votes needed for conviction. Mike O’Sullivan reports that Republicans and Democrats face separate challenges in the post-Trump era.

