Louisiana Republican Party Censures Cassidy Following Vote To Convict Trump

"Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty," said Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. A short, simple declaration that stated the obvious. Cassidy is not up for re-election until 2026 and it's unlikely he'll ever get any help again from the state Republican Party after they voted unanimously to censure him, but I imagine he's fine with that and can sleep with a clear conscience. Source: CNN The Louisiana Republican Party swiftly moved Saturday to censure GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy after he voted earlier in the day to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. "The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Louisiana has unanimously voted to censure Senator Bill Cassidy for his vote cast earlier today to convict former President Donald J. Trump on the impeachment charge," the state party said in a statement. Cassidy was one of only seven GOP senators who joined with all Senate Democrats in voting to convict Trump -- but the 57 guilty votes fell well-short of the 67 needed to convict the former President. Republican Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania joined in voting that Trump was guilty of inciting the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.

