Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021 21:48 Hits: 0

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Saturday unleashed blistering criticism of former President Trump, blaming him for sparking the attack on the Capitol while also explaining why he didn't vote for a conviction.McConnell also...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538772-mcconnell-unloads-on-trump-morally-responsible-for-provoking-mob