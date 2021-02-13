BREAKING: Senate Acquits Donald Trump Of Incitement Of Insurrection

Articles

Published on Saturday, 13 February 2021

In a vote of 57-43, the Senate voted to acquit former president Trump of charges of incitement of violent insurrection against the Congress as it performed its constitutional duty of certifying the election. No one ever doubted the outcome, though there was some drama in the morning of the vote as there was the possibility of witnesses being called. But when that was settled, with an agreement to simply enter Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler's statement as a written document, closing statements were made, and the inevitable vote ended in acquittal. The seven Republican Senators who bucked the fascist pressure to acquit are: Richard Burr Bill Cassidy Susan Collins Lisa Murkowski Mitt Romney Ben Sasse Pat Toomey Time for the criminal courts to do their thing.

