McConnell Affirms Trump's Sedition And Guilt AFTER Voting To Acquit

Sen. Mitch McConnell gave a lengthy speech after many Republicans refuse to do their sworn duty (outside of seven senators) and let Trump off. McConnell's speech sounded like it came straight from the mouths of the House Impeachment Managers' entire presentation. There's no question, none, that Pres. Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. [...] The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks thundering that shadowy forces are stealing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things. McConnell said that there is heated political rhetoric in our country but Trump did was something different. This was an intensifying crescendo of conspiracy theories orchestrated by the outgoing president [Trump] who seemed determined to either overturn the voters decision or else torch our institutions on the way out. The unconscionable behavior did not end when the violence actually began. [...] We know he was watching the same live television as the rest of us [...] It was obviously that only president Trump could end this. He was the only one who could. [...] The president did not do his job. McConnell said Trump watched television and the mob, happily, and still kept pressing his scheme to overturn the election.

