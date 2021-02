Articles

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on Saturday chastised what he called "spineless" lawmakers who are unwilling to seriously weigh the allegations against Donald Trump due to their "abject fear" of the former president.Brown criticized Republican...

